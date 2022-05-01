TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenia shells Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region with large-caliber weapons

01 May 2022 [10:21] - TODAY.AZ

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region from the positions of the state border in the Yukhari Shorja settlement of the Basarkechar region on April 20, the Defense Ministry has reported.

According to the ministry, adequate response measures were taken by our units. There are no casualties in our personnel and equipment.

At present, the situation in this direction is stable, the operational conditions are under the full control of our units.

