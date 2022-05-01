EU realizes importance of partnership with Azerbaijan - Turkish Kadir Has University professor

By Trend

EU realizes importance of partnership with Azerbaijan, Dimitrios Triantafyllou, professor of international relations department, faculty of economics, administrative and social sciences at Turkish Kadir Has University, told Trend.

"Today, the European Union considers Azerbaijan its neighbor. The EU could accept Azerbaijan into its ranks. However, President Ilham Aliyev, speaking about the upcoming signing of an agreement with the EU, set more realistic goals for Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, the essence of the agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU is to ensure stability in the region, which will allow developing ties in the fields of energy and transport.

"During the three-hour meeting, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the foreign policy of Azerbaijan, his vision of the future, as well as the peace process with Armenia," the expert said.

According to Triantafyllou, now, within the framework of the peace process, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia could create an economic union for the benefit of development in the region.

This would contribute to the expansion of ties in the fields of energy and transport not only with Turkey and Russia, as with the closest neighbors, but also with the EU countries and with far-abroad countries, he noted.

"It’s difficult for society to find the right balance between the past and the future, but we must look ahead. All this takes time, but in the end it’s necessary to come to peace," concluded the expert.