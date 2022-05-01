FM: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to tourism dev't

By Azernews

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of tourism.

He made the remarks during the meeting with the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

Bayramov stressed that large-scale work has been done in recent years to develop infrastructure in the tourism area in the country. He stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in increasing tourism opportunities not only at the national level but also at the regional level. The minister also briefed about the opportunities in the field of tourism in the country's liberated territories.

Moreover, Bayramov congratulated Zurab Pololikashvili on his re-election as UNWTO Secretary-General. In this regard, new, innovative approaches to cooperation under the leadership of the Secretary-General, and activity of the organization has been mentioned with satisfaction.

In turn, Zurab Pololikashvili expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting his candidacy.

Noting that the potential for tourism development in Azerbaijan, as well as in the region, is high, he expressed the organization's readiness to implement joint projects.

In this regard, the importance of implementing programs in the field of education and innovation together with the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant agencies was stressed.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.