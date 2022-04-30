Impressed by President Ilham Aliyev's speech in foreign language - head of Lagazetteaz newspaper

By Trend

Jean-Michel Brun, Director General of French Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper, founded by Trend news agency, said he was impressed by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech in foreign language at the international conference on "South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation", Trend reports.

Brun made the remark on the sidelines of the mentioned conference held on April 29 in ADA University in Baku.

"President Ilham Aliyev talked to us without making any notes for three hours. It's great," he said.

Brun pointed out that the president spoke at the conference about the situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, relations with Turkey, Iran and Russia, as well as with Europe, and about the conflict with Armenia.

"The Armenian diaspora, numbering about 700,000 people, has great influence in France. Therefore, some politicians support Armenia. However, I’m sure that after the current presidential election in France, ties between Azerbaijan and France will be stronger in the future," he added.

Brun also noted that he’s currently writing a book about Azerbaijan’s Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war].