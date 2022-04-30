Important to develop bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France - head of Lagazetteaz newspaper Jean-Michel Brun

By Trend

It's important for Azerbaijan and France to develop bilateral relations, Jean-Michel Brun, Director General of French Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper, founded by Trend news agency, a participant of the international conference "South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation", held on April 28 in Shusha, said, Trend reports.

He shared his impressions about the three-hour meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the conference participants in Baku.

"President Aliyev has outlined Azerbaijan's relations with neighbors, other countries, the EU, as well as China. Thereat, it's essential to develop ties between Azerbaijan and France, as one of the key EU countries. Furthermore, France is the Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which currently seems to lose its relevance," Jean-Michel Brun stated.