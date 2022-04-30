Restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands proceeding at incredible pace - Pakistani analyst

By Trend

Restoration work in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] is proceeding at an incredible pace, Executive Director of Pakistani Center for Global & Strategic Studies Khalid Taimur Akram told reporters, Trend reports.

Akram made the remark at the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in ADA University in Baku on April 29.

“It’s necessary to stop the propaganda campaign of Armenia, and the international community itself must see the real picture of what is happening, how productive the restoration work is going in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh," he said.

Akram added that he met with several residents in Shusha and they are very pleased with how the restoration is going and how the Azerbaijani state is taking care of its citizens.

He also noted with regret that over the past year, more than 100 Azerbaijani citizens died due to mine explosions in the liberated lands.

Earlier, the center's head took part in the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in Shusha.