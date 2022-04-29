Civilian seriously injured in mine blast in liberated Lachin

By Azernews





An Azerbaijani civilian has been seriously injured in a mine blast in Lachin region liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has reported on its website.

At about 1400 on April 29, the regional prosecutor's office was informed that Azerbaijani citizen Parvin Salahov (30) was blown up by an anti-personnel mine in Lachin’s Safiyan village.

Salahov, a construction company worker, was seriously injured in a mine explosion during maintenance and construction work in the region, according to preliminary findings.

The fact is now being investigated by the Lachin region prosecutor's office.

Despite the fact that about 18 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also on the eve of their return following the trilateral statement signed by Baku, Moscow and , in order to cause human casualties.

Almost every day, there is news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

This fact demonstrates that Armenia is continuing its mine warfare against Azerbaijan's both civilian and military people. It should be noted that approximately 80 percent of the mine maps submitted by Armenia to Azerbaijan are incorrect.

Armenia appears to be committing war crimes by concealing the locations of landmines, allowing more innocent people to be killed.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev earlier described as accurate only 25 percent of minefield maps provided by Armenia.

"They planted mines instead of trees in our territories. Both soldiers and civilians were killed and injured in the blasts. Unfortunately, only 25 percent of the mine maps provided by Armenia were useful," Hajiyev said.

The Azerbaijani regions liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020 are the most mine-littered area in the world.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.