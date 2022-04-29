President meets South Caucasus dev't, cooperation conference atendees [LIVE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is holding the meeting with representatives of foreign think tanks, who took part in the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference in Shusha.

Speaking at the meeting, the president emphasized that Azerbaijan advocate for peace agenda in the South Caucasus. He noted that the principles proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia should be the base for a peace agreement.

"Normalizing relations with Azerbaijan will open such opportunities for Armenia that is now difficult to predict," he said.

Aliyev noted that soon the joint working groups between Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet.

Speaking about the realities in the region, the president underlined that they have changed and this has been acknowledged even by the mediators.

"Our main concentration for the time being is how to rebuild Karabakh and return former refugees," he said.

will be updated