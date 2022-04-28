Restoration speed of Azerbaijani liberated lands impressive - Romanian official [VIDEO]

By Trend

The speed of restoration of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is impressive, Iulian Chifu, Romania’s former presidential adviser, told Trend.

Chifu made the remark at the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on April 28.

According to him, last year, he also visited the liberated territories – Shusha city and Aghdam district.

"A year after my visit, changes in the territories are apparent. The process of restoring these lands destroyed during the thirty-year occupation is rapidly proceeding," he said.

Chifu also noted that he visited the Fuzuli International Airport.

"A lot of money was invested in the infrastructure projects, road construction, and this is great. There are only a couple of examples around the world of such a rapid creation of the necessary infrastructure, and Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is one of such examples," added the ex-adviser.

The conference in Shusha is being held with the participation of representatives of leading international think tanks.



