Professional Swedish photographer talks plans to shoot doc about Shusha [VIDEO]

By Trend

Professional Swedish photographer (still photographer) Mikael Silkeberg is planning to shoot a documentary film about cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

Silkeberg told journalists about his plans on the sidelines of an international conference on "South Caucasus Development and Cooperation" in Shusha.

"This is an attempt to explain the culture and features of Shusha to Europe. The shooting will take place in Shusha and Baku and premiere will take place in Turkey in August of 2022,” he said.

“Vandalized monuments of Azerbaijani cultural figures were some of the strongest impressions from what I saw in Shusha. They are a symbol of fact that the destroyed can be restored and the rest of Shusha’s monuments will be restored in the near future," Silkeberg noted.



