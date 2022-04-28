Kazakh journalists visit liberated Aghdam

By Azernews





Kazakh media and public representatives have visited Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

The Azerbaijani president's special representative for the liberated territories (with the exception of the Shusha region), Emin Huseynov, made the remarks on his official Twitter page.

"Kazakh media and public representatives visited Aghdam region which was liberated from occupation. During the visit, the guests were shown the destroyed religious monuments, the Imarat complex, the Juma Mosque, the villages, as well as the new development plan of the city," he wrote.

Armenia destroyed and vandalized Azerbaijani territories during the three-decade occupation between the early 1990s and late 2020. The scale of destruction and massacres on Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories is shocking, implying deep hatred and animosity toward the Azerbaijani people, with many experts describing these mass destructions and killings as genocide.

The country's war-torn Aghdam region alone is seen as a stark example of Armenian hatred and enmity. Aghdam, known as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" astounds delegations from all over the world with its infamous scenes of destruction.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.