Senior NATO official due in Azerbaijan on April 28

By Azernews





NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 28, a source in NATO has said.

In his capacity as NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina is making his second trip to the South Caucasus.

This visit is part of regular consultations between NATO officials and representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, and is an important format for taking stock of NATO relations with partners and exchanging views on future political dialogue and cooperation, particularly in light of ongoing preparations for the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, the source added.

The NATO official has already been to Armenia, where he met with top Armenian officials. He is currently in Georgia, where he will meet with Georgian officials, MPs, representatives of international organizations, and civil society. Colomina is scheduled to arrive in Baku on April 28 for meetings with Azerbaijani officials, the report said.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual Allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the Allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.