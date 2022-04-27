Envoy: Netherlands to contribute to Karabakh demining, rehabilitation

By Azernews





Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan Pauline Eizema has stated that the Netherlands can contribute to the demining and rehabilitation of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, local news sources have reported.

She made the remarks at a press conference organized at the Dutch embassy on April 27 in Baku.

The diplomat underlined that a Dutch company had already worked together with the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on this matter. She said that the country can also offer its other specialized companies to speed up the demining process.

The ambassador said that Dutch construction companies may help Azerbaijan with urban development as well.

Eizema noted that agriculture and water supply are two possible sectors for strengthening collaboration with Azerbaijan.

"The Netherlands, being an expert in agriculture, will be happy to contribute to the development of this sector in Azerbaijan," she said.

The ambassador added that she intends to meet Azerbaijan's agricultural minister to address the aforementioned subject in greater depth.

She said that Dutch water supply businesses are working hard to build cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Eizema said that the Netherlands would arrange technical training for the workers of Baku International Sea Trade Port.

"A delegation from Port of Baku will leave for the Netherlands to study port management and logistics skills, in the near future," she added.

Baku Port also intends to work with the port of Rotterdam. According to the ambassador, the Dutch Cabooter Group logistics firm from Venlo has begun operations in Azerbaijan and plans to organize supplies to China through Baku's port.

Furthermore, Eizema stressed that the Netherlands is willing to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the renewable energy field, especially in the offshore wind energy sector.

Despite the lack of specific projects, the ambassador stated that the Netherlands has a large expert base and that many Dutch firms can contribute significantly to Azerbaijan's alternative energy industry.

The Netherlands, according to the ambassador, supports the EU's goal to increase the gas supply from Azerbaijan.

"The dependence of the Netherlands on gas supplies from Russia is low, so the current supply crisis won't be very significant," Eizema said.

The Southern Gas Corridor began supplying Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan sold natural gas to the European market via pipes.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export potential by gaining direct access to Europe, the world's top natural gas buyer.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe, will provide eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy per year and one billion cubic meters to Greece and Bulgaria.