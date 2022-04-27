Azerbaijan to audit funds allocated for Karabakh reconstruction

By Azernews





Azerbaijan will conduct an audit of the funds allocated for the restoration of territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war in 2020, Trend has reported.

Azerbaijan Account Chamber Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov made the remarks while presenting a report "On the activities of the Accounts Chamber in 2021" at the plenary session of Parliament (Milli Majlis).

He noted that one of the important issues of this year is to conduct audits on the implementation of financial support measures by the executive authorities for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.