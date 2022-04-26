TODAY.AZ / Politics

Georgian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

26 April 2022 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan from April 26 through 27, Trend reports citing the press office of the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Issues of strategic relationship between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be discussed during the visit, Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/219239.html

Print version

Views: 294

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also