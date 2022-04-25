Armenian provocations aim to sabotage peace process

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia continues its path of staging provocations against Azerbaijan in an attempt to sabotage the peace process.

An attempt to violate the Azerbaijani state border by a provocative and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces was foiled on April 23 on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of Zangilan region.

A member of the Armenian armed forces’ sabotage group, serviceman Eduard Martirosov was detained by officers of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

With every provocative action, including this, Armenia is once again trying to undermine the peace process in the region.

It is noteworthy that this incident occurred after a Brussels meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, followed by Pashinyan’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the Brussels meeting, another step was taken toward the peace process in the region, which Armenia is trying to undermine.

Since the adoption of the trilateral agreement Armenian armed forces are making various provocative attempts to postpone the peace agreement and hoping for a military response from Azerbaijan.

American expert Irina Zukerman commenting on the situation told Trend that “this suggests that Pashinyan has no control over the Armenian armed forces”. She added that this sabotage does not serve the interests of Armenia itself.

Until now, Azerbaijan has done everything possible to speed up the negotiations process and ensure the success of the negotiations.

Another American expert Peter Tase believes that the Council of Europe should adopt a resolution condemning the attempted penetration of Armenian armed forces into the Zangilan region on April 23, and put pressure on the Armenian government to comply with agreements reached in Brussels, since Yerevan violates international conventions.

It is worth noting here that following the provocation on April 25, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed a peace agreement to be signed between the two countries. During the conversation, they agreed to convene the meetings of the joint border commission, as well as the working group on the preparation of a peace treaty in the near future.

Such situations clearly show an ambiguity of Armenian policy. On the one hand, Armenia appears to agree on the importance of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, and on the other, continuously takes provocative measures.

Over the years of occupation, Armenia has destroyed all the living and infrastructure conditions on Azerbaijan’s territories. Armenia razed to the ground, looted, and burned down houses, buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, industrial enterprises, and even cemeteries. Armenia has also demolished thousands of Azerbaijani cultural heritage sites and damaged nature, biodiversity, and the whole ecosystem.

It is better for Armenia now to focus on fulfilling the commitments made after a trilateral statement with Baku and Moscow, open the communications, work towards a peace deal and never forget that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan.