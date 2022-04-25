President Ilham Aliyev's targeted policy turns Azerbaijan into respected country worldwide - MPs

By Trend

The historical significance and symbolic meaning of holding the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Azerbaijan’s Shusha after the historic victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war are very great, Trend reports.

Speaking at the congress, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev raised many important issues and once again stated Azerbaijan's unshakable position.

According to Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov commenting on the event, Shusha is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the pearl of the world.

"At the same time, Shusha is a strategically very important place. Moreover, the city is of great importance for our people in political and ideological terms,” Osmanov said. “Of course, the world Azerbaijanis felt great pride in holding such a prestigious event in Shusha. The joy of our compatriots who took part in this forum once again confirmed this.”

“When in 2001, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held, its goal was to further unite and coordinate the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the world,” the MP noted. “At the same time, one of the main tasks of the policy of our great leader was to bring the ideology of Azerbaijanism to the Azerbaijanis of the world. The purpose of this ideology is to build a strong Azerbaijan, and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev it has turned into a strong and powerful state since 2003.”

The MP also noted that Azerbaijan has won great prestige and respect in the world.

"The basis of this, of course, is the targeted policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev since 2003. A strong economy was built, a strong army was created, our national unity was strengthened, and young people were brought up in the spirit of patriotism,” Osmanov said. “Azerbaijan has become a strong country. As a result of the decisiveness, integrity and diplomatic skill of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved the brightest victory in its history in the second Karabakh war.”

According to him, after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev pursues a purposeful policy in the post-conflict period in accordance with the national interests of the people.

The MP pointed out that during the second Karabakh war Azerbaijan fought not only with Armenia and Armenians from all over the world.

"Azerbaijan also defeated the patrons of Armenia and the forces behind them. Of course, from this point of view, this Victory is of great historical significance," Osmanov added.

Another Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov said that the second Karabakh war went down in the history of Azerbaijan with golden letters.

“Namely in that war, our valiant army, led by Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, defeated the occupier. The occupation of our lands was put to an end,” Iskandarov said. “The second Karabakh war, which began on September 27 in response to Armenia’s another military provocation, and every day of which went down in history thanks to the success of the Azerbaijani army, has ended with the complete defeat of Armenia.”

According to him, this success wasn’t easy for Azerbaijan.

"In those days, the Azerbaijani state withstood great trials and coped with strong pressure, but didn’t stop for a moment, because the people supported the head of state and the army," the MP noted.

According to Iskandarov, while in those days Azerbaijani army was fighting against the occupier on the battlefield, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora fought against the world Armenian lobby.

"Both battles ended in victory for the Azerbaijani people. That is why the holding of the Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha after the second Karabakh war has a symbolic meaning," he explained.

The MP noted that with the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation on November 8, 2020, Azerbaijan completely broke the resistance of the enemy, both in military-strategic and moral terms.

"Shusha has always played an important role in the life of our people. This city, considered to be the cradle of the culture of the Caucasus, gave Azerbaijan hundreds of outstanding personalities,” Iskandarov said. “The historical monuments and cultural objects located here have played an important role in the history of Azerbaijan. The day of Shusha's liberation also has a symbolic meaning. We are very happy that we live these days and are part of this history.”

“Thus, we have entered a new era, and, as the President of Azerbaijan stated, “today we are holding a Congress of World Azerbaijanis in liberated Karabakh and liberated Shusha. The name of this congress is Victory Congress, and this is natural because, for the first time after the historic Victory, Azerbaijanis from all over the world are gathering to hold a congress. In general, the name of Victory is very appropriate for our people.”

I’m sure that the participants of the Victory Congress will continue to work hard for the sake of their people and Motherland in the countries where they live, added Iskandarov.