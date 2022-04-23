Police seize munitions, anti-tank missile system in Khojavand

Azerbaijani police officers continue taking measures to find munitions and explosives in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The Interior Ministry’s reports that police have seized Armenian-left five machine guns, three grenade launchers, two machine guns, an anti-tank guided missile system, a pistol, 12 hand grenades and 2,358 cartridges of various calibers in Khojavand region.

Police have seized Armenian-left munitions in Fuzuli region liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, according to local media.

Earlier, Fuzuli region police department found nine assault rifles, one machine gun, one sniper rifle, one anti-tank guided missile, three grenade launchers, 30 different types of hand grenades, 67 shells of various calibers, 7,500 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition left by the Armenian military during the 44-day war, the report added.

The munitions were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on its liberated territories. Moreover, the State Border Service and the Defence Ministry also demine the liberated lands.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.