Azerbaijan’s Shusha is cultural heritage we must preserve - rep of Azerbaijani diaspora in Kyrgyzstan

22 April 2022 [17:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is our cultural heritage, which we must preserve, Representative of Azerbaijani diaspora in Kyrgyzstan, President of Gymnastics Federation of Kyrgyzstan Asad Asadov told Trend on the sidelines of the V Congress of World Azerbaijanis taking place in Shusha, on April 22.

"Shusha is a beautiful city and the pearl of Azerbaijan, inherited from our ancestors. We will do everything to preserve this heritage," Asadov said.

“It is necessary to hold various cultural and sports events in Shusha city,” he noted.

