Kyrgyz first lady Aigul Japarova visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum [PHOTO]

Kyrgyz first Lady Aigul Japarova, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited National Carpet Museum.

The Kyrgyz first lady was informed about the traditions of Azerbaijan’s ancient art of carpet-making, and familiarized herself with the unique collection exhibited in the Museum, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving techniques.

She also viewed the rare samples of piled and lint-free carpets exhibited in the Museum. It was noted that the unique samples of Azerbaijan’s seven main carpet weaving schools, including Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh and Tabriz, depicting ornaments of wild life, birds and plants, are also showcased in the Museum.

It was emphasized that due to meticulous and hard work carried out by Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Haydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s national art of carpet weaving was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 16, 2010.

Azerbaijan’s material cultural heritage, as well as the extraordinary and original exposition of the museum building have made a deep impression on the Kyrgyz first lady.