Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents hold expanded meeting [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov have held a meeting in an expanded format.

Speaking at the meeting, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President, dear guests. Let me welcome you to Azerbaijan again. It is a very significant day in our bilateral relations today – the President of Kyrgyzstan is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. We are very glad to welcome you and to discuss the prospects for the development of our relations.

Mr. President and I have exchanged views on day-to-day bilateral and regional issues, and we intend to take advantage of this visit to achieve maximum results. Many documents will be signed today. We have already talked about this. Our relations are reaching the level of strategic partnership. This is a very significant event, because during the 29 years of our interaction, we have worked in a number of areas, of course, but our relations were not at this level. A strategic partnership means both great benefits and great responsibilities. I am confident that we will always support each other in international organizations and actively work in a bilateral format in the future.

We have discussed a number of issues related to investment projects. We will also talk about this in greater detail in the expanded meeting – issues related to transport infrastructure and the possibility of combining our transport capabilities. We have exchanged views on the projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan and how it is possible to link them in a mutually beneficial way. We have also discussed issues related to the development of cooperation in agriculture. There are great prospects there as well. In other words, the scope of the issues on the agenda is quite broad.

I am confident that based on the results of the visit, we will lay out a specific program for the implementation of the agreements reached. Of course, I think it will be necessary to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the near future. The commission last met three years ago. In my opinion, the intergovernmental commission should examine the instructions given by the presidents based on the results of the visit.

Dear Mr. President, I cordially welcome you again. Welcome to Azerbaijan! I wish you a pleasant time in Azerbaijan.

***

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said:

- Thank you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu. Distinguished members of the delegation.

First of all, I sincerely thank you for inviting me to pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. On behalf of our delegation, I thank our Azerbaijani brothers for their traditional hospitality and warm welcome. In my opinion, it is quite symbolic that our meeting today is being held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the foundation of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations was laid by an internationally historic figure, national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, please allow me to thank you for this continuity. Thanks to this legacy, our relations are still developing successfully. I think that without the strong foundation of the modern Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations, our mutual relations would not be possible. These are deep historical and spiritual ties between our peoples. In this regard, we are pleased to note that there are no political differences between the two countries. Therefore, we are obliged to take advantage of this opportunity and expand our cooperation on behalf of the fraternal peoples of the two countries by combining our constructive efforts.

The profound changes taking place in the world today are giving us a historic chance to build a new type of relationship. These relations are based on ancient Turkish values such as dignity and honor.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I share your opinion that we have ample opportunities for specific cooperation in the sphere of trade and economy. Today we are taking steps to liberalize our economy. Investment legislation is being improved, paving the way for enhanced investment cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic with other countries. Therefore, we call on the Azerbaijani business community to actively explore investment opportunities in our country and pay more attention to the free economic zones, preferential tax and customs regimes. Undoubtedly, this will help intensify business cooperation between our countries.

I am glad to note the mutual enrichment of the peoples of our countries through active cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Cultural figures hold regular exchanges and help strengthen the real bridges of friendship between our peoples. In addition, our countries closely cooperate in a multilateral format within international organizations such as the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the CIS and the Non-Aligned Movement. Kyrgyzstan fully supports raising the status of Azerbaijan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to the level of an observer.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, all conditions have been created to raise our relations to a qualitatively new level today. In this regard, I sincerely thank you for supporting the initiative of Kyrgyzstan to establish a strategic partnership between our two countries. I am confident that the interstate council established today will definitely create conditions for the further expansion and strengthening of cooperation between our countries.

Our great writer Chingiz Aitmatov said: “The ocean-like epic Manas is the bright peak of the Kyrgyz spiritual heritage hailing from the depths of centuries. This is the largest epic in the world, and its leading theme is unity. Its values are deeply rooted in our minds, so we deeply value and respect unity, honor and justice.” We are ready to work effectively with our Azerbaijani brothers on the basis of these values and we believe that together we will contribute to building a better world. We have all the initial prerequisites for that. At the festivities dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of the Manas epic, Heydar Aliyev said: “We feel and understand each other in our hearts.”

Let me once again express my sincere gratitude for the hospitality and for the opportunity to meet with you in an expanded format. Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.