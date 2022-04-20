US always ready to participate in establishing peace in South Caucasus - ambassador

By Trend

The US, as a longtime friend of Azerbaijan, is always ready to participate in establishing peace in the region, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at an open house at the US diplomatic mission in Baku on April 19, Trend reports.

"The US have worked with Azerbaijan's Government and people for 30 years on issues related to the rule of law, human rights, economy, energy, and security," Litzenberger said.

According to him, the US is ready to provide support in achieving peace and establishing economic and transport ties for the prosperity of the region.

The ambassador also invited the quests to familiarize with various student scholarship programs offered by the US.

"We hope that you will study or visit the country in the coming years, perhaps even join the US Embassy team. I am sure that you will play an important role in the future of Azerbaijan," Litzenberger said.