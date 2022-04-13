FM: Azerbaijan promotes regional, global peace

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that Azerbaijan promotes both regional and global peace, the ministry reported on April 13.

Bayramov made the remarks at a Baku-based Model UN conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership, the report added.

“We actively contribute to sustainable development and engage at all levels in a wide-reaching UN agenda. We promote peace in our region and beyond, develop our bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other countries, participate in the UN peacekeeping operations, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to humanitarian appeals,” Bayramov stressed.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is a strong proponent of multilateralism and an active advocate of intercultural communication.

Since joining the United Nations in 1992, Azerbaijan has made every effort to preserve and promote strict adherence to the UN Charter's aims and values as a responsible member of the international community, Bayramov said.

Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship

Bayramov recalled that Azerbaijan's assumption of the Non-Aligned Movement (the world's second-largest political organization) chairmanship coincided with one of the most important global concerns of the time - the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We managed to transform the new challenges into cooperation opportunities. Multilateralism received a new boost through several significant initiatives of global scale put forward by His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev as chair of NAM,” the minister stressed.

Highlighting the importance of the NAM, Bayramov said that besides the ongoing pandemic, mankind is facing challenges such as the international security system is being tested by aggressive tactics from various sides. The rising disparities underline the Non-Aligned Movement's legitimacy and historical significance, he stressed.

NAM Youth Network

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship encouraged global youth cooperation and led to the formation of the NAM Youth Network in October 2021. The network brings together young people from NAM member countries to promote the organization’s goals and principles, which are nearly identical to those contained in the UN Charter.

“Motivated by the Model UN simulation experience, for the first time in the 60 years-long history of NAM, we developed the Model NAM Simulation Exercises. In February this year [2022] at this very university we have inaugurated the first-ever in-person NAM Model Simulation Conference,” Bayramov emphasized.

The minister appreciated the importance of the simulation exercises in terms of improving young people’s practical skills to become real leaders in the future. The simulation games provide opportunities for young participants to test their abilities in dealing with difficult global problems, he said.

“The ADAMUN Simulation Conference will enable the young participants to gain relevant experience in understanding the working methods and principles of various UN bodies. It will help the participants to get acquainted with the political dynamics of the United Nations and to strengthen their negotiation and problem-solving skills. It will also enable the participants to better understand the interests, concerns and sensitivities of individual UN Member States related to the global agenda issues,” Bayramov underlined.

Furthermore, Bayramov thanked the UN Country Team in Baku led by Vladanka Andreeva for their commitment to promoting Azerbaijan-UN cooperation, as well as organizing the conference.

“Together with the UN Country Team in Baku we organize a series of events to celebrate this remarkable anniversary. The Simulation Conference that we are inaugurating today is one of those events that bring together promising young minds,” he said.

Bayramov also expressed his gratitude to ADA University, volunteers and support team members for their contribution.

Addressing the event UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva said that the organization will further cooperate with Azerbaijan on peace-building issues.

"Contribution to peace-building is one of the main principles of the UN, and we hope to continue further successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area," she said.

She emphasized that the United Nations and Azerbaijan are working together to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals.

Andreeva highlighted the importance of 2022, as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan’s admission to the organization.

“In this regard, various events will be held throughout 2022, one of which is today's conference,” Andreeva said.

Furthermore, the resident coordinator discussed global challenges such as food shortages and unemployment, which she believes are main topics in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

ADA University hosts a Model UN conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership on April 13.

The conference was co-organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, ADA University and ADA Model United Nations (ADAMUN).

The opening ceremony is attended by over 120 government and UN officials, as well as academicians, civil society and media representatives.

On April 12, President Ilham Aliyev outlined the significance of Azerbaijan-UN relations.

“First of all, an international event has recently been held in Shusha under the UN auspices - an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the UN. It was a very significant event. It showed yet again that the UN is a body that fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Azerbaijan has been a UN member since March 2, 1992, when the UN General Assembly admitted the country during its 46th session.

In May 1992, the country established its Permanent Mission in New York City. Azerbaijan applied to the UN General Assembly for membership on October 29, 1991, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2012-2013.

The country reached out to the international community, particularly Europe, through the United Nations. Azerbaijan improved its relations with the United Nations by collaborating with UN agencies and bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Food Programme, and the financial institutions of the United Nations.