Over 16 kg of drugs seized on Azerbaijan-Iran border

The State Border Service has prevented 16.8 kg of drugs and 3,189 psychotropic substances from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, the service reported on its website on April 13.

The incident was registered at the Goytapa border detachment’s border post in Yardimli region’s Abdinli village at about 2250 on April 11, the report added.

A border guard observed two unidentified individuals violating the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan. The trespassers ignored the border guard's orders and warning shots and fled the scene, taking advantage of the terrain and darkness.

As a result of search operations, over 16.8 kg of drugs (8.2 kg of heroin, 8.4 kg of marijuana, and 0.60 grams of methamphetamine) and 3,189 methadone-40 psychotropic substances were taken from the two packages left by the suspects in the area.

Necessary operational and investigative measures are underway over the case.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances, the border service added.