Azerbaijan's prosecutor general visits Uzbekistan

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Aliyev is leading a delegation which has come to Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent at the invitation of the country's Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldoshev in order to further strengthen cooperation between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

During the visit, a number of meetings will be held to enhance joint activities in the field of combating crime, added the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.