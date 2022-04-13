Shusha to host new Azerbaijani parliament committee meetings

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Shusha will host several parliament committee meetings as part of the Milli Majlis contribution to the "Year of Shusha" initiative declared in Azerbaijan in 2022, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has said.

The timetable of Azerbaijan’s parliament committees’ meetings to be held in Shusha has been decided. The schedule of meetings will be provided to the chairmen of the parliamentary committees, she added.

The parliament committee sessions have been held in Shusha since early April and two committees have already held their meetings in the city, Gafarova noted.

On April 8, the Azerbaijani parliament's legal policy and state-building committees, as well as the defence, security, and anti-corruption committees, met in liberated Shusha.

This was the first meeting of Azerbaijani parliament committees in Shusha since the city was liberated from Armenian occupation after about 30 years in 2020.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". Considering the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of our country.

The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed quickly, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original state, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious, and architectural monuments, music festivals, and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the magnificent mausoleum were also restored.

President Aliyev declared the historic Shusha city the country's cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. Shusha's public administration was given special attention in order to ensure the efficiency of restoration work. In the city, the Azerbaijani president's special envoy was appointed.