UNDP assists Mine Action Agency in acquiring best practices

The main goal of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is to assist the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in acquiring best practices and developing new mine clearance standards, a UNDP official has said.

Sukhrob Khojimatov made the remarks at an event held as part of the EU project on the "Development of Innovative and Sustainable Civil Society in Azerbaijan".

"We are going to attract specialists from Turkey, Cambodia, and other countries to develop this project," the UNDP official in Azerbaijan added.

He described UNDP as a long-term partner of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency.

"Recently, we have developed the final provisions for our joint work with the agency and 150 people from 37 countries participated in their development," he stressed.

During the same event, Khojimatov noted that UNDP highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to develop social entrepreneurship.

According to him, the UNDP is pleased to support Azerbaijan in the development of social entrepreneurship.

"We are ready to share our experience in social entrepreneurship with Azerbaijan," he noted.

The official stressed the important role of social enterprises in solving socio-economic problems and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The European Union and UNDP continue to organize a series of discussions aimed at promoting the promotion of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

Through seminars, meetings and advisory support, the project aims to accelerate Azerbaijan's efforts to create an enabling environment that will allow more citizens to open and expand businesses, thereby solving social and economic problems.

It should be noted that UNDP assisted in the establishment of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in 1999 and continues to support its work, which has included the clearance of over 806,000 mines and unexploded ordnance and the safe return of people to their homes.

UNDP has been working in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UNDP activities in Azerbaijan initially focused on the provision of an early recovery program, especially to those affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Over time, UNDP’s role in Azerbaijan has shifted toward longer-term socio-economic development in line with the country’s evolving needs. The main programming framework for all UN activities in Azerbaijan is the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework signed between the UN and the Economy Ministry in 2016.

