Baku, Ankara eye prospects of Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The chairman of parliament's international relations and interparliamentary relations committee, Samad Seyidov, and Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci have discussed prospects for bilateral mutual cooperation, Azertag has reported.

Satisfied with the meeting, Seyidov spoke of the two countries' brotherly and cordial relations. He stated that relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan were improving in all areas and that the two fraternal nations supported each other in all matters.

He stressed that the Shusha Declaration signed by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents in June 2021, raised the fraternal relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new level.

The MP recalled the significance of the first meeting of parliamentary committees, which took place in Shusha on April 8, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on the training of "Caucasian Eagle" special forces signed by the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia.

The parliamentary committee head stated that legislative cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments is at a high level and the two fraternal countries' MPs support each other in international organizations.

Expressing gratitude for the cordial meeting, Bagci spoke about the work carried out to further strengthen high-level Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherly and friendly ties, as well as the bilateral and multilateral cooperation platforms that have been formed.

Highlighting the importance of the first trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani speakers and the adoption of the Baku Declaration on the results of the meeting, Bagci stressed that Turkey had always stood by Azerbaijan.

Then the meeting discussed prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and evaluated initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace and cooperation in the region.