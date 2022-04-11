Agreements reached in Brussels capture world media attention

By Trend

The visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Brussels, meetings with the president of the Council of the EU and the prime minister of Armenia and the agreements reached are in the center of attention of the world media, Trend reports.

It is noted that the trilateral meeting was very effective in published materials with reference to the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel. It is emphasized that important progress was made towards building confidence and supporting other positive efforts during these discussions.

"We all decided together to start a concrete process for peace negotiations, prepare a possible peace agreement and resolve all the necessary elements for this agreement," the articles quote Charles Michel.

Turkish Anadolu Agency news agency, Turkish TV channels TGRT Haber, TRT Haber, Haber Global, Yenisafak, Aksam newspapers and other Turkish media wrote in detail about the essence of the visit.

Brussels meeting is another important step taken in accordance with the interests of Azerbaijan to ensure the further development of the region in conditions of peace and tranquility, the Turkish media said.

Articles published by the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) and Suddeutsche Zeitung (South German Newspaper), Tagesschau (tagesschau.de), Deutschlandfunk (deutschlandfunk.de), DER SPIEGEL (spiegel.de), Stern (stern.de) and other news portals spoke of the EU's efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Agreement reached by the parties is "a step taken in the right direction," German media outlets quoted Charles Michel.

The Spanish EFE news agency, media platform SWI (swissinfo.ch) from Switzerland also informed about the meeting in Brussels.

Meanwhile, the EU media resources - commonspace.eu, EU Reporter (eureporter.co) also provided information about the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the European Council Charles Michel one-on-one and trilateral meetings with the participation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The main topic of discussion at the meetings was the issue of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the EU media resources said.

The EU media also mentioned the role of Azerbaijan in energy security of Europe. Belgian Radio-television of the French Community (RTBF), VRT and the RTL Televison agency noted the agreement of the sides regarding the joint border commission, the decision to start preparing a peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted on Twitter that important efforts and progress have been made between Azerbaijan and Armenia towards achieving sustainable peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus region.

"It is more important in the current geopolitical context than ever to resolve conflicts through diplomacy," he stressed.

The meetings held within the framework of the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Brussels are also in the focus of attention of the Arabic-speaking media.

The news published in Al-Ahram Egyptian daily newspaper, An-nahar (Lebanon Newspaper), Elnashra online newspaper , Youm7 Egyptian online recourse and others, noted what Charles Michel said about the EU support for confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the de-mining efforts, including by continuing to provide expert advice and by increasing financial assistance to conflict-affected populations for recovery and reconstruction activities.

The media reports also brought to attention that an agreement was reached on instructing the foreign ministers to work on the preparation of a peace agreement that would cover all the necessary issues.

Egyptian portal Al Diplomacy, Nile1 and New World News published an article entitled "Brussels meeting is another diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan." The article notes important points related to Charles Michel's statement following the meeting. It is emphasized that the President of the European Council has never used the expression "Karabakh conflict", which, among other things, indicates that Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement.

Iranian websites - Fars news, Tasnim news agency, Aftab news, Ilna news, Farda news, Mehr news agency, Euronews Persian also paid special attention to the talks in Brussels. The reports said that the meetings discussed issues of strengthening mutual trust, the de-mining the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenian occupation, starting the process of preparing a peace agreement and providing financial assistance to the population affected by the conflict.

Also, articles published by the Ukrainian news websites: Interfax, RBK, Korrespondent.net and others, noted that President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to move swiftly towards a peace agreement between the two countries.

The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Brussels at the invitation of the President of the European Council and the meetings held were in the center of attention of the Georgian media as well. Such news outlets as Kavkaz Online - kavkasia.net, 24news.ge, interpress.ge, aktual.ge provided readers with detailed information about the meetings.

Moldovan news portals Tribuna.md, TV8.md, the Japanese site ajmedia.jp and the electronic edition of the Mexican newspaper Publimetro also touched upon the event, noting the productive results of the Brussels meeting.