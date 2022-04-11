President Ilham Aliyev forever inscribed his name in Azerbaijan’s history with victory in Karabakh - heroes of second Karabakh war [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Trend

The entire world admires Azerbaijan today, the success and victory of the country, and we are grateful to Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev for all this, heroes of the second Karabakh war told Trend TV.

The veterans spoke about the exceptional merits of President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani state and people, his tireless work to develop, strengthen and integrate the country into the world community.

According to them, especially in recent years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has achieved a lot, including victory in the second Karabakh war.

Trend TV presents a video interview with Fuzuli Imraliyev, Rashad Nadirov, Zafar Yusibov and Shahin Huseynguliyev, who were awarded the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" by President Ilham Aliyev for special merits in restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as with Vusal Hasanov (awarded the "Karabakh" order), and Zaur Rahimov (awarded the "Zafar" Order).