Turkish expert: Azerbaijan's proposals supported at Brussels meeting clear result of Aliyev's successful foreign policy

By Trend

The Brussels meeting of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, hosted by the President of the Council of the European Union (EU) Charles Michel, was devoted to the discussion of security issues in the South Caucasus, professor of the faculty of international relations of the University named after Suleyman Demirel, professor and doctor Timuchin Kodaman told Trend.

According to him, one of the highlights of the meeting was the agreement on activities of Joint Border Commission.

"Significant progress was made at the meeting in Brussels. The reference to peaceful negotiations and the creation of a commission on the delimitation of the state border is regarded as a success of Azerbaijani diplomacy. The continuation of negotiations on the basis of the five points put forward by Azerbaijan as basic principles once again confirms the strong position of Azerbaijan. The non-use of the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" is the result of Azerbaijan's successful foreign policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The fact that Azerbaijan's proposals are at the center of attention of the meetings held within the framework of the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations is a clear example of Azerbaijan's successful foreign policy. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and is taking successful steps both in domestic and foreign policy," he said.