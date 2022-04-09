West's acceptance of new realities in South Caucasus - success of President Ilham Aliyev's diplomacy - Turkish researcher

By Trend

The West's acceptance of new realities in the region is the success of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's diplomacy, Selim Han Yeniacun, a researcher at the Center for Global Governance at Shanghai University, told Trend while commenting on the trilateral meeting in Brussels.

According to him, through the successful foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the international community learned the truth about the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, about the country's just struggle. Thus, the whole world, especially Europe, accepted a new reality in the region.

"The diplomatic success of President Ilham Aliyev was the adoption of the Sochi agreements by the EU, while Western countries were imposing sanctions against Russia. Armenia will feel pressure from Europe to comply with the terms of the Sochi agreements. I think this was one of the most important points of the meeting in Brussels. The army and Azerbaijan's diplomacy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev withstood a serious test during the Second Karabakh War to restore the country's territorial integrity and achieved great success," Yeniacun stated.