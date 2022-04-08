Aliyev congratulates Israeli president on 30th anniversary of ties

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your friendly people and offer my warmest and sincerest wishes.

The Azerbaijan-Israel ties are based on traditions of close friendship and mutual respect that have historically existed between our peoples. I note with pleasure that in the past 30 years, our cooperation has developed exponentially in the political, economic, military-technical, healthcare, cultural and other domains of mutual interest, and our friendly ties have grown stronger.

The Jewish community that has lived in Azerbaijan for centuries in an atmosphere of amicability, peace and harmony and our compatriots of Jewish origin residing in Israel and elsewhere around the world contribute to the solidification of our interstate relations.

Today, there are ample opportunities for developing cooperation between our countries and expanding its scope. I believe that through joint efforts, we can capitalize on existing opportunities and achieve a further deepening of our traditionally friendly relations and productive cooperation for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples that share profound affinity towards each other.

I seize this opportunity to wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Israel," the head of state wrote.