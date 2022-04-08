Azerbaijan, Israel eye future ties, post-war region

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov have eyed bilateral ties in a wide range of fields and post-war region, the ministry reported on April 8.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations in a variety of areas, including energy, education, high technology, military-technical cooperation, tourism, and others, according to the report.

Bayramov welcomed the visitor and expressed his condolences for the April 7 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, emphasizing that Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

The minister emphasized the importance of establishing an Azerbaijani commercial mission in Israel as well as the construction of a tourism center in this regard, recalling Azerbaijan's special attention to the development of ties with Israel.

Bayramov also expressed satisfaction with the two countries' high-level political dialogue, saying that reciprocal visits provided a constructive impetus for the development of ties.

He shared his congratulations and best wishes on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel on April 7.

Furthermore, the minister briefed the Israeli official on the region's current post-conflict situation, including demining, restoration, and reconstruction, and expressed satisfaction with Israeli companies' participation in this process.

Razvozov, who also co-chairs the Israel-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, hailed his fruitful meetings in Azerbaijan, particularly with the President and other bilateral connections.

He emphasized the two countries' friendly and cooperative ties, which have expanded in many sectors over the last 30 years, as well as the potential for future growth. Razvozov reaffirmed Israel's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the importance of ongoing mutual visits, as well as political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, was emphasized.

Following the meeting, Bayramov and Razvozov attended an exhibition at the ministry commemorating the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan and Israel's diplomatic ties.