Army holds contest for Best Tank Crew title

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is conducting competitions for the Best Tank Crew title, the Defence Ministry reported on April 8.

The competitions are being conducted under the approved combat training plan for 2022.

As part of the competitions, after crossing the minefields and other obstacles, tank crews are required to complete assignments by destroying hypothetical enemy’s ground and air targets, as well as anti-tank vehicles in motion and immobile states, during the specified time period.

The best tank crew will be chosen based on the final results, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

The ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.