Azerbaijan receives special equipment within EU, WHO project

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has received the special equipment within the framework of the “support for COVID-19 vaccination” project implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the financial support of the EU.

A total of 100 refrigerators for storing vaccines with a capacity of 145 liters were transferred to the Centers for Hygiene and Epidemiology and 200 refrigerators with a capacity of 98 liters to the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units in order to strengthen the cold chain system for both the storage of vaccines against COVID-19 and other drugs.

Azerbaijan has also received 122 portable containers for vaccines, 102 computers, 79 printers, and 79 uninterruptible power supplies.

It is also planned to supply additional equipment and devices to Azerbaijan within the framework of the project in order to ensure the safe storage and transportation of vaccines.

Speakers at the event noted the work done under this project and the main achievements in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

High results in vaccination process

Speaking at the equipment transfer ceremony, EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Michalko stated that Azerbaijan has achieved high results in the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The official emphasized that Azerbaijan has achieved also great success in the fight against the pandemic as a whole.

"The equipment supplied by the European Union to Azerbaijan contributes to these achievements. The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan," he said.

Vaccination points

Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units Board Chairman Vugar Gurbanov noted that Azerbaijan has a sufficient number of vaccination points against COVID-19.

He added that the vaccination process in the regions is regulated depending on the population.

"Our goal is to speed up the vaccination of the population. So far there have been no problems with the conditions of vaccine storage," he said.

Omicron strain

WHO Representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said that the reason for the growth of coronavirus infection in some Eastern European countries is related to the Omicron strain.

"This shows that the pandemic is not over yet and we must continue to take preventive measures. There are subspecies B1 and B2 of the omicron strain. The B2 subspecies are capable of spreading faster. It is necessary to protect those who are at risk - people over the age of 65, and pregnant women. An important factor is the use of masks in closed places,” she said.

Noting that in Azerbaijan the vaccination rate of the population is higher than 48 percent, she underlined that the goal is to bring it to 70 percent.

“In recent days there has been a decrease in the cases and mortality of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, but we should not forget that the pandemic is still ongoing," she said.

The equipment transfer ceremony, which was organized on World Health Day and on the eve of the traditional European Immunization Week, was attended by Azerbaijan’s Health Deputy Minister Nadir Zeynalov, Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units Board Chairman Vugar Gurbanov, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci and EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Michalko.

The WHO Office with the financial support of the EU has launched a three-year project "Support for COVID-19 vaccination" in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan and strengthen immunization programs, since June 2021.

This project is an integral part of the ongoing support of the EU and WHO to Azerbaijan.