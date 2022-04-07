Nakhchivan garrison troops hold tactical drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops have conducted tactical drills, the Defence Ministry reported on April 6.

The joint tactical drills on the “Organization of border search to prevent violation of the state border” were held under the Nakhchivan garrison troops’ combat coordination plan for 2022.

According to the drills’ scenario, the military personnel was raised on the “stand-to-arms” command after receiving a signal from the border squad about the violation of the state border. The "alert group" proceeded to the scene of the event, while border detachments from the "covering team" moved in the direction of state boundary violations to block territory along the designated zones.

After discovering the place of violation, border protection was beefed up, and the necessary structures' units were alerted. Mobile groups of the border commandant service and search groups of border outposts conducted searches in the direction of the state border violations.

To execute operations and search actions more effectively, a combined headquarters was built in the operating area. A group of the Nakhchivan Independent Border Division, along with special forces units of the Combined Arms Army and special forces detachments of the Nakhchivan Independent Operational Brigade of the Internal Troops, blocked the territory along the designated frontiers to prevent border violators’ advancement.

As part of joint operations, raids were conducted on highways near the operation area, and checkpoints were set up at the entrances and exits of the operation area to collect information on strangers living in the area. As a result of the successful operation, border trespassers were apprehended and regime limitations were lifted in the area.

At the end of the drills, the first deputy commander of the Nakhchivan Independent Border Division, Chief of Staff Col Mukhtar Hamzayev stated that the objectives of the exercises were met thanks to cooperative efforts.




