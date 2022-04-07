MFA: Brussels meeting another key step forward in Azerbaijan's interests

By Azernews





Baku has described a meeting on April 6 in Brussels between the Azerbaijani, Armenian and EU Council leaders as another important step taken in Azerbaijan's interests to ensure the region's future development in peace and security.

It stressed that "this meeting, which is a continuation of the joint meeting of the parties held on December 15, 2021, was dedicated to discussing the situation in the South Caucasus region, including issues of security, stability and peaceful development of the region”.

The ministry pointed out that the importance of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two states was emphasized and in this regard, it was decided to create a joint border commission by late April this year.

The meeting widely discussed Azerbaijan's post-conflict development principles, including the issues of full compliance with the provisions of the November 9-10, 2020 tripartite statement, continuing humanitarian steps to promote peace and trust between the parties, taking concrete steps to delimit and demarcate the two states' borders, and the opening of transport communications, the ministry added.

It noted the importance of humanitarian measures in terms of promoting peace and trust, issues related to missing persons, and demining were also discussed.

The foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to start preparing a peace agreement on the basis of the initiative put forward by Azerbaijan a year ago and the basic principles presented earlier by our country, the statement noted.

The ministry stressed that EU Council President Charles Michel made a statement following the meeting.

The former meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Council President Charles Michel was held in Brussels in mid-December 2021.

During the December meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.

On November 26, 2021, in Sochi, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement in which they agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some humanitarian issues, and the issue of unblocking transport corridors, which applies to railway and automobile communications.