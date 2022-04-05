Over 34 kg of drugs seized on Azerbaijan-Iran border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has prevented over 34 kg of drugs, 3,557 psychotropic pills and 957 units of medicine from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran in late March and early April, the service has reported.

The first incident occurred in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post near Fuzuli region’s Gazakhlar village at about 2225, on March 31. A border guard serving in the area noticed an unknown person, who approached the border and immediately left the scene.

As a result of the operational measures, the area was cordoned off and taken under control.

During the inspection, 10.5 kg of drugs (5 kg 200 grams marijuana, 4.2 kg opium, 1.1 kg heroin), as well as 2,000 Methadone M40 - psychotropic substances were taken from a parcel found in the area as a result of a border search.

At about 2317 on April 2, the Goytapa border detachment’s border guard detained a suspect, who tried to leave the scene with a parcel near the state border in Bilasuvar region’s Yukhari Aghali village.

During the inspection of the package, over 20 kg of drugs (14.4 kg of marijuana, 450 grams of methamphetamine, 510 grams of heroin, 4.9 kg of opium), as well as 957 pills and 10 grams of medicine were seized from Aghsu region Garadashli village resident Nijat Guliyev (25).

At about 1222, on April 3, border guards thwarted a border violation attempt from Iran to Azerbaijan in the Horadiz border detachment’s service area near Zangilan region’s Minjivan settlement.

The border trespasser threw the contraband and escaped the scene, taking advantage of the thick reeds and complicated topography.

As a result of the inspection, over 3.5 kg of narcotic substance (marijuana), 200 units of psychotropic drug Methadone M40 and 400 units of psychotropic substance B2 were taken from a package found in the area along the Araz River.

The cases are undergoing the necessary operational and investigative procedures.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.