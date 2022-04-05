Border violator killed on Azerbaijan-Iran border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani border guards have eliminated a border violator on the country's state border with Iran, the State Border Service has reported.

At about 2045 on April 4, the Horadiz border detachment’s border guards discovered six armed violators at the post near Jabrayil region's Shikhaliaghali village, the report added.

Despite the warning shots, the offenders disobeyed the order and fired at a border guard. As a result of the operational measures, one of the violators was killed, while the other five managed to escape the scene of the incident, taking advantage of the darkness.

An AKM Kalashnikov assault rifle and over 32.2 kg of drugs were found near the killed border trespasser - Iranian citizen Behnam Balai (26).

As a result of intensive search operations carried out by special search teams using unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the border violators, Iranian citizen Mohammad Zarehi Taghi, was detained in a reed field near the state border.

The border service is carrying out search operations to identify other border violators.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the case, and joint investigation and search operations are being carried out by the State Border Service along with the Prosecutor-General's Office, the report added.

Iran was informed about the incident via the border office.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.