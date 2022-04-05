Army’s rocket, artillery units hold firing drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army's land forces rocket and artillery units have conducted firing drills, the Defence Ministry reported on April 5.

The drills were conducted under the approved 2022 combat training plan, the report added.

Under the training plan, the forces providing fire support moved from their usual deployment locations to the assembly area and occupied reserve firing, as well as starting positions, the ministry said.

The servicemen effectively completed the tasks of finding and eliminating fictional enemy targets with precise fire during the drills, which were conducted under realistic combat situations.

The major goal of the drills was to strengthen the rocket and artillery units’ management skills, improve servicemen's planning abilities during combat operations, and coordinate interoperability with other types of troops, taking into consideration the experience gained in the 44-day (2020) war with Armenia, the ministry stressed.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.



