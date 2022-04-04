Turkmenistan approves composition of commission with Azerbaijan

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed an order at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to which a commission on transport, transit and logistics was formed from the Turkmen side, which will carry out activities jointly with the Azerbaijani Commission, Trend reports with reference to Jeyhun News.

Berdimuhamedov noted the important role of the work of this Commission in the implementation of major transport and logistics projects, transit and export potential of the two countries, as well as in strengthening cooperation between business communities.

At the same time, he gave a number of instructions to the head of the Transport and Communications Agency to take appropriate measures to increase transit cargo carriage.

The agreement on the establishment of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Joint Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics was signed on November 28, 2018.