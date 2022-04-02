Azerbaijan always open for negotiations with Armenia - FM

By Trend

Azerbaijan hopes for Italy's participation in the development of joint projects on renewable energy sources, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is paying great attention to the development of renewable energy sources. We hope that Italian companies will take part in the development of joint projects in this area," Bayramov said.

Previously, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue has been held, and a protocol on the first Strategic Dialogue between the countries was signed in Baku.

Besides, the ceremony of laying the foundation of the building of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held.