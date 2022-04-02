Italy first partner country of Azerbaijan in liberated territories' restoration - FM

By Trend

Italy has been the first partner country of Azerbaijan to take part in the restoration work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at the "Azerbaijan - Italy: path to multifaceted strategic partnership" conference at the ADA University.

According to him, relations between the countries are developing in various fields, both in education, and in humanitarian and trade.

The minister added that Azerbaijan and Italy have also strengthened their partnership in the energy sector thanks to the launch of the TAP project.

Previously, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue has been held, and a protocol on the first Strategic Dialogue between the countries was signed in Baku.

Besides, the ceremony of laying the foundation of the building of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held.