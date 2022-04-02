Azerbaijan ready to meet halfway if Armenia seriously involved in peace process - FM

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has informed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio about the proposals of the Azerbaijani side to Armenia to open communications in the region, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Di Maio.

The Azerbaijani minister also informed his counterpart about the need to create a working group on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the proposals made to Armenia for a peace agreement, and the main basic principles of this agreement, presented by Azerbaijan in February.

"In recent days, we have been hearing positive messages from Armenia in this direction. I hope this is indeed a display of a serious approach. Azerbaijan has openly expressed its position. If Armenia is really serious about this process, then Azerbaijan is ready to meet halfway and take concrete steps," he added.