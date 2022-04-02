Italy to provide additional support in de-mining Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Trend

Italy will provide additional support to Azerbaijan in de-mining liberated territories, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we addressed the issues of mine safety and mine clearing process. My Italian colleague noted that their companies would take additional steps in this regard. They will help relevant Azerbaijani agencies in de-mining," Bayramov said.