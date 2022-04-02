First VP Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Ramadan [UPDATE]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the advent of the month of Ramadan.

The post on her official Instagram account says: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which calls people to unity for good intentions and good deeds! May God accept your prayers and fasting, grant health and happiness to all people, peace, and tranquility and happy days to our Motherland!”



