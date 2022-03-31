Mining of Azerbaijani territories is war crime - Al Jazeera's Sami al-Hajj

By Trend

Mining the territory of any country, including Azerbaijan, is a war crime against the citizens of this country and all mankind, Director of Aljazeera Public Liberties & Human Rights center Sami al-Hajj told Trend's Karabakh bureau during a visit to Azerbaian’s Aghdam.

He emphasized that such actions are prohibited at the global level in accordance with international law.

"Currently, we are in the city of Aghdam, on the territory of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan is working with international organizations to quickly complete the process of de-mining the territories so that Azerbaijani citizens can soon return to their native lands," Sami al-Hajj said.