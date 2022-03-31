March 31, 1918 events planned genocide against Azerbaijanis - aide to Turkish president

By Trend

Armenian Dashnaks and Bolsheviks committed genocide in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Guba, Lankaran, Shamakhi, Zangazur, Khachmaz, Nakhchivan and Karabakh against over 50,000 peaceful Azerbaijanis, mostly women, old people and children, 104 years ago, Yalcin Topcu, the chief adviser to the Turkish President, told Trend.

According to Topcu, defenseless people were shot, burned and buried alive. Dozens of mass graves of these innocent victims were found.

"Although the Ottoman state fought on 10 different fronts during the First World War, it intervened in these events and sent the Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha to Azerbaijan to help its brothers,” he reminded. “The Caucasian Islamic Army, defeating the Armenian and Bolshevik elements in a short time reached Baku and stopped this atrocity.”

The diplomat stressed that thanks to the efforts of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the events of 1918 were again objectively studied by independent historians.

According to him, it was established that the atrocities committed against Azerbaijanis in Baku and other cities were a planned genocide.

"On March 26, 1998, by the decree of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, March 31 was declared the Day of the Azerbaijani Genocide and began to be commemorated annually,” he said.

“March 31 is the Day of the Azerbaijani Genocide, the events of which will never be forgotten by the Turkic and Islamic world. With respect and gratitude, we honor the memory of the victims of the genocide, Nuru Pasha and his heroic soldiers, national leader Heydar Aliyev," added Topcu.



