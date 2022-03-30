Azerbaijan to host int’l conference related to mined lands, de-mining

By Trend

Azerbaijan will host an international conference on March 31 and April 1 to globally discuss the problem with mined territories and de-mining, Trend reports.

The event will be organized by the United Nations Development Program and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The conference participants are expected to visit Aghdam, the ANAMA regional mobile field camp, hold a briefing at the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region.

The conference participants will also visit the territories, where the de-mining work is being carried out.

The panel discussions on the global efforts in de-mining, as well as current challenges and opportunities, the application of best practices in Azerbaijan will be held on the second day of the conference.